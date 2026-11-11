FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls reveal the chaotic moments as a fire burned through a Fort Lauderdale outdoor venue and spread to a nearby bar.

The fire started at the popular outdoor venue Backyard, then spread to the PoorHouse bar nearby early Monday morning.

“Backyard’s on fire. Backyard’s on fire. I’m at the bar next door and I have to call my bosses and let them know their business is about to be on fire.” said one caller.

“Tell them to send all the fire trucks. its a big fire. it’s engulfed.” said another caller.

The Backyard establishment was empty when the fire started, but the Poorhouse bar was open and full of customers.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews immediately got them to safety.

“The first priority was getting all of them out of the business,” said FLFR Chief Stephen W. Gollan.

Firefighters knocked out the fire in half an hour.

“We gotta go fire next door. fire next door. Everybody get out. everybody get out.” said a firefighter in a 911 call.

7 Drone Force later showed the melted frame marking the spot where a stage once stood at the Backyard bar, and 7News cameras showed the interior of the Poorhouse bar, which had smoke and water damage.

On social media, Backyard posted a message to its followers that read in part: “…Thank you to everyone who has reached out. We’ll be back and better than ever soon.”

It is unknown when the two businesses will reopen, as the circumstances surrounding the fire is under investigation.

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