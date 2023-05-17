COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a voyeurism incident that occurred at a Home Depot in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, a man informed officers that the subject placed a mobile phone beneath a bathroom stall and discreetly captured several pictures of him, April 24.

Subsequently, the suspect exited the store before he was apprehended.

Investigators said Fort Lauderdale Police believe they have a case involving the same man committing a similar crime. Police said he may be driving a red pickup truck.

Do you know this guy? We need help ID-ing a video voyeurism suspect. It happened at the Home Depot here in Creek on April 24. The victim, an adult man, told ofcs the suspect placed his phone beneath a bathroom stall and snapped several photos of him… pic.twitter.com/KL9vkcSUq4 — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) May 17, 2023

Coconut Creek Police urge anyone with information regarding the subject’s identity to contact them at 954-973-6700.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.