WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are currently on the hunt for a driver who hit a man and left him to die in the middle of the road. The victim’s body was found near 24th Street and West Broward Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Video footage of the area showed the victim lying on the ground and covered by a tarp while police investigated the scene.

According to the police, they are working to track down the person responsible for this tragic hit-and-run incident. The victim has not yet been identified, and the motive behind the incident remains unknown.

The police have urged anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation. Witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Sunday morning is being asked to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at (954) 828-5700.

