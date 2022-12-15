FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two women who were caught on surveillance video at a rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale suspected of stealing a man’s pricey timepiece.

According to detectives, the women met a man outside the bar, and he took them to his place at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

When the man fell asleep, the women took his Rolex watch and credit card before taking off.

The Rolex watch is worth $25,000.

Anyone with any information on this high-priced crime is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

