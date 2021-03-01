Police search for suspected repeat robber behind CVS, Walgreens robberies in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are searching for a suspected repeat robber.

Surveillance video captured a man robbing a CVS store last week.

Hollywood Police are investigating the robbery along North 66th Avenue and Taft Street.

They believe that same suspect could be behind another robbery at a Walgreens two weeks ago near US 441 and Pembroke Road.

If you have any information, call Hollywood Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

