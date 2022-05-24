TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Tamarac.

Jessica Reyes was last seen near the 6000 block of Northwest 57th Street around 3:15 p.m., Saturday.

She stands 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Reyes was last seen wearing beige biker shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

