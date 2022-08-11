HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a description of the vehicle believed involved in a hit-and run in Hallandale Beach that left a pedestrian dead and injured another.

Hallandale Beach Police on Thursday said they are looking for a recent model Celestite Toyota Corolla with damage to the front passenger side and a missing mirror.

Investigators said the driver of the Corolla was traveling southbound on State Road 9 when it collided with the victims on the right shoulder of the roadway, July 31. The motorist fled the scene.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the driver or the vehicle, call Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.