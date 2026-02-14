POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit across Broward County ended with four men in custody.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle ultimately stopped near the Pompano Beach Service Plaza, prompting troopers to move in and take them into custody.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing the men’s detainment.

The circumstances leading up to the pursuit remain unclear.

