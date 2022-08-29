LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony.

The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road.

7Skyforce captured the vehicle speeding throughout Broward County.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop in the Lauderhill area with four suspects abandoning the vehicle and fleeing inside a residential building.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the building and have set up a perimeter in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 56th Avenue.

