MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left one person dead.

Authorities arrived to the scene near the 6500 block of Pembroke Road and Southwest 64th Avenue, Sunday morning.

An adult male pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the street, was struck by a vehicle that was heading eastbound on Pembroke Road.

The vehicle fled and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Miramar Fire-Rescue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.