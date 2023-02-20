LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

On Sunday, around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Northwest 46th Avenue, near 18th Avenue, after calls of a shooting with a victim.

After police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the first floor of the building in front of an elevator.

Fire rescue crews arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting, but witnesses said they saw two black men in dark clothing flee the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.