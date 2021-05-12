Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Since just after 4 p.m., Wednesday, police were investigating the incident involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle in the area of Northeast 16th Street and Federal Hwy.

According to police, the biker was pronounced dead on the scene and the other driver was transported to the hospital.

Police have shut down Federal Highway for the investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

