POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crime scene is under investigation in Pompano Beach.

Police were outside of a plaza on West Atlantic Boulevard near Northeast Fifth Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Several police vehicles were spotted outside of the building, along with a Crime Scene Investigations van.

The area was taped off as investigators worked to piece the scene together outside of the plaza, which also happens to be an apartment complex.

A 7News viewer said the scene was ongoing since around 12:30 a.m.; some neighbors also mentioned they heard gunshots before police officers arrived.

Police have not confirmed any of the information given by these bystanders.

