FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale High School was placed on lockdown Monday but has since been lifted after police received information regarding a shooting threat. Just hours after Fort Lauderdale High School was cleared following a lockdown, Dillard High School was placed on lockdown after receiving a possible shooting threat.

The initial call came in from Fort Lauderdale High School after, authorities said, reports of a student on campus had a weapon. Police arrived on the scene quickly after the caller stated that the student said they were going to do a mass shooting.

The caller gave the first name of the student and after police were able to locate all of the students with that first name and search them, an all-clear was given. The school remained under a hold status, meaning no one is allowed in or out of the school, as the students’ parents awaited their children’s release from the school.

According to reports, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) received information about the lockdown at Dillard High School shortly after clearing the previous lockdown at Fort Lauderdale High School.

A similar situation unfolded on Dillard High School’s campus after one parent alerted police after they said they saw “a troubling post on social media.”

Authorities quickly found the student and others on the campus who are currently being detained and held for questioning. Police are clearing the buildings of Dillard High School as they continue their investigation; the school has also been placed on hold status as well.

The FLPD has stated that they take all threats seriously and work diligently to investigate this incident. We applaud their swift response and efforts to ensure the safety of students and staff.

As the investigation into these school shooting threats continues, it is essential for students, parents, and educators to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or threats to law enforcement.

