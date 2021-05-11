Police arrest man suspected in Fort Lauderdale armed robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who police think was involved in an armed robbery is in custody.

7 SkyForce was there when deputies caught up with him at North Federal Highway and Northeast Fifth Street in Pompano Beach, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials haven’t shared much in the way of information except to say the crime happened in Fort Lauderdale, so Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies handed him off to the police there.

