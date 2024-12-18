HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing packages from homes in Hollywood was arrested by police.

Felix Curry Payne, 34, is facing five charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while being unarmed.

According to Hollywood Police, on Dec. 5, they received reports about a man taking packages, ripping them open and putting them into a bag he was carrying in the area of North Surf Road and Oak Street.

Home surveillance video captured Payne walking up to a home’s front porch and taking several packages.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found Payne, who matched the description.

Officer-worn body camera footage captured officers putting handcuffs on Payne and he was taken into custody.

The packages that Payne allegedly stole were returned to the owners.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.