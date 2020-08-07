Pilot OK after landing small plane on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot of a small plane was not hurt when, authorities said, he made an emergency landing on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes, just east of University Drive, Friday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-28 touched down on the highway at around 10:30 p.m.

We apologize for the confusion, the correct location is eastbound not westbound. https://t.co/IVNGm2ASC8 — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 8, 2020

Officials said the pilot was the only occupant on board the aircraft.

“I watched him land. The pilot was just as calm as can be,” said a witness. “He landed this fairly new looking single engine prop plane right on the interstate, and just kind of slowly taxiing, came to a stop on the side.”

The witness said he then saw the pilot exiting the plane.

“[He] got out of the plane, stood up and started drinking a bottle of water,” he said. “By then, people were starting to pull over like crazy. The police hadn’t even arrived yet.”

The plane has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway.

Troopers have shut down the right and center eastbound lanes while they clear the scene. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

FAA investigators are attempting to determine what led the pilot to make the emergency landing.

