Pilot lands small plane on Sawgrass Expressway after engine failure; no reported injuries

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs turned into a runway when, authorities said, a pilot landed a plane after experiencing engine failure, slowing down traffic in the area.

Drivers started in disbelief as they watched the single-engine Cessna 172 touch down on the highway, Saturday morning.

“There’s a plane on the [expletive] highway,” a man is heard saying on cellphone video. “There’s a [expletive] airplane — I saw it in the air — that just landed on the [expletive] highway, bro!”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the aircraft landed on the southbound lanes near Sample Road, at around 11:40 a.m.

Ricky Dee, who recorded the video, checked in on the man who appeared to be the pilot moments later.

“You OK?” Dee asked the man.

He responded with a quick thumbs up.

Troopers responded to the scene and blocked off lanes until crews could move the plane onto the median, where more drivers caught a glimpse of it.

“Holy [expletive],” a woman is heard saying on another cellphone video.

A large crane was brought in to transfer the Cessna onto a tow truck.

Crews were able to clear the scene by the afternoon.

FHP investigators said there were two men in the plane during the incident, the pilot and a passenger.

No injuries where reported, and there were no crashes as a result of the highway landing.​

But it definitely left an impression on many who witnessed the outlandish sight.

“This is [expletive] bananas,” said Dee on his cellphone video.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the emergency landing.

