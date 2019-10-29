Pembroke Pines police shares compilation video of red light runners

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department wants drivers to be more careful while on the road, so they shared a video of many cars caught running red lights.

In a Twitter post shared Monday, many close calls are seen at intersections around the city.

These red light runners were caught on camera disregarding the safety of our roadways by irresponsibly speeding through red lights. 🚦 Don’t risk your life & the lives of others – pay attention to the road and NEVER run a red light! All violators will be cited. pic.twitter.com/cS2OtMzSPQ — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 28, 2019

Although none of the clips show a collision, the department wants drivers to remember that your life and others on the road are endangered when you run a red light.

“These red light runners were caught on camera disregarding the safety of our roadways by irresponsibly speeding through red lights,” the post read.

Flashes from the red light cameras are seen in the video as the cars travel through the intersection.

“All violators will be cited,” PPPD said.

