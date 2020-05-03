Pembroke Pines church holds drive-in service, gives away food baskets

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church preached the gospel of social distancing at a drive-in service and helped parishioners in need by handing out big baskets filled with food.

Car honks replaced amens at Oasis Church in Pembroke Pines on Sunday.

It was the first drive-in service for the house of worship, located along the 12200 block of Southwest 14th Street.

Parishioners said the service suggests an eventual return to normalcy.

“It shows that things are coming back, and that we’re healing,” said George Isaac.

“It was really nice to just be back on the church grounds. I’ve been missing church,” said Brittany Clarke, “so it was really special to be able to see the pastor right in front of us and just feel that we’re close, even though it’s far.”

Safely and comfortably in their cars, parishioners made sure to listen to every good word from Pastor Guy Melton, who stood on a staged pulpit in front of the church.

This isn’t a time to shun and to hide. Many of our people, they’re used to wanting to come and be together,” said Melton. “The drive-in gives us a chance to have a place to have physical distancing, social distancing, and also be safe.”

“It’s about setting that foundation with them and just allowing them to grow,” said churchgoer Javier Ruiz. “That’s really the legacy we want to leave behind, is that they learn the Word of God and that they trust in God.”

Oasis Church also had a special offering for its worshipers who are currently going through hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church provided, not one, but two boxes of food: one for the parishioners who attended Sunday’s service and a second box for another family in need.

“We want to take one to a family that couldn’t make it here today, so I’m going to grab another box and take it to them,” said Isaac, “so we can do our thing where everyone has to chip in.”

“That’s the blessing, who can we give it to, so my kids are like, ‘Who are we going to give it to? Can we go bless the homeless?'” said congregant Cieara Theodore. “We’re trying to think who’s in need right now that we can really bless, so that’s what we want to do: be a blessing to others.”

“We’ll definitely be sharing with our neighbors, because they always share with us,” said Clarke. “At this time, it’s important to share with others, because we need to be there for each other.”

Oasis Church will be holding drive-in services on Sundays for the foreseeable future.

