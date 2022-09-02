OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train.

The incident happened south of the FEC rail crossings at Commercial Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue were at the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where yellow tarps were placed on the tracks.

This has become a police investigation to determine the identification of the person and exactly what happened.

The roadway will remain close until officials retrieve the body.

