HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police and fire crews reported to Taylor Street and the Florida East Coast Railway tracks near Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured the scene overhead where a white tarp that covered the body laid on the train tracks.

Police said the person darted in front of the oncoming train that was headed northbound.

The incident is still under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.