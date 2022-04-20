HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is asking for answers after her son came home from school with bruises on his chin.

“I just feel like every time a kid has a problem with me, they’re gonna hurt me,” said a student of Gulfstream Academy.

Sentiments and scenes shown in a cell phone video are happening far too often at Gulfstream Academy in Hallandale, according to some parents like Jenny DeSimone.

Her 9-year-old son Terry, who is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal, came home from Gulfstream one day back in February with his chin badly bruised.

She doesn’t know how it happened.

“He can’t tell me, so he would just point to and say it hurts and whine,” said DeSimone.

She said neither the teacher nor principal could give her any answers.

“And now my kid is scared to go to school everyday,” said DeSimone.

“She would be called names, some people would tell her to kill herself,” said parent Bilitis Bokobza.

Parents gathered to bring up their concerns during a Zoom meeting held by Hallandale Beach Commissioner Annabel Lima Taub Tuesday night.

“Nobody wants a child to go to jail, but a student that becomes the victim, there has to be justice for them,” said Anna Fusco of the Broward Teachers Union.

On April 1, 13-year-old Christina Neptune was beaten unconscious by other students, and parents said they worry nothing has changed.

“I’m kind of nervous about it because it’s scary,” said a parent.

“I have seen videos myself, and I’m very concerned. Just as I’m sure the parent, just like I wouldn’t want to put myself in their position,” said Interim Chief Michel Michel of Hallandale Beach Police. “One of the things we’ve done in the police department was that we are putting additional resources at the school.”

DeSimone said in addition to her younger son’s unexplained bruise, she said there have been incidents with her other two children.

She said she just wants to know her children’s school is safe.

“Someone needs to give us parents some sort of answer,” said DeSimone.

7News reached out to the Broward County School District in regards to the bruising of one of the students. They said they have no record of an incident occurring.

There was no reply when asked about the Zoom meeting, which occurred Tuesday.

As for the Police chief, he said in addition to the male school resource officers a female officer will also join in patrolling the school. The thought is students may feel more comfortable going to a female resource officer, and they are also looking into a mentoring program.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.