Over 300 receive Pfizer vaccine at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 300 residents, staff and health care providers received their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at a retirement community in Pompano Beach.

7News cameras captured seniors receiving their shots at the John Knox Village of Florida, Thursday afternoon.

First and second doses were administered.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.