FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have evacuated terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as they investigate a security-related incident.

Portions of Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated Saturday as a precaution.

7News cameras rolled as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked off the road leading to the airport’s entrance.

Drivers heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or anywhere near the area should expect traffic delays and to be patient.

