OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old North Lauderdale man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Pompano Beach woman crossing a street in Oakland Park earlier this month, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:19 a.m. on April 8 near the 4400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Investigators said Khaleel Carey was driving northbound in a 2016 Nissan Maxima when he struck Donna Ramsey, 63, who was crossing the roadway outside of a designated crosswalk. Carey then fled the scene.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Ramsey dead at the scene.

Detectives used investigative methods to locate the vehicle and identify Carey as the driver. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Carey faces charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

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