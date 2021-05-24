No structural damage to Hollywood Goodwill after furniture catches fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A few pieces of furniture donated to Goodwill in Hollywood caught fire outside of the store, but the flames did not cause any structural damage to the building, officials said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Sherman Street, Monday morning.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

