MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a store in Margate.

Margate Fire Rescue Units responded to Majestic Kitchens and Baths, located near Atlantic Boulevard and State Road 7, at around 10:20 a.m., Thursday.

According to fire rescue officials, a woman drove into the store.

7News cameras captured a white sedan being towed from the scene.

The car was reportedly parked outside the business before the driver got in and may have accidentally hit the gas.

One person was inside the store but she was not hurt.

“I was sitting in the back of my showroom in the design center and then out of nowhere, a car came barging in,” said Maria Lema. “I had a car completely parked in my showroom. It sounded like a bomb went off. It happened so quickly that I didn’t even know what to do. The first thing I did was to make sure the lady was OK, she was perfectly fine. She’s healthy, she’s taken home now, but luckily, everyone’s fine. It’s just material things.”

The building’s inspector is expected to examine the structure.

