No device found after bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale car dealership

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were unable to find an explosive device at a car dealership in Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, it received a bomb threat.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the dealership, located on the area of South Federal Highway and Southeast 13th Court, Thursday afternoon.

People inside the business were evacuated.

Police and the bomb squad responded, but nothing suspicious was found.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.