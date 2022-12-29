(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area.

Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”

The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and living with your best friend, even though she can’t make tamales and wrecked your favorite truck” at the Dania Improv Comedy Theatre on select dates.

Treviño is set to perform from Thursday to Saturday. Prices start at $30 depending on the day you choose to attend. For more information, click here.

Damon Wayans Jr. Comedy Show

Actor, writer, and member of comedy royalty, Wayans Jr. is set to perform five specials this upcoming weekend at the improve theatre in West Palm Beach located at 550 South Rosemary Ave.

For more information, visit the theatre’s website.

Speakeasy Dinner Soirée on the River

Fort Lauderdale’s New River is best known for its historic feature in the heart of the city’s downtown area. As renovations of The House on the River come to a close, owner Steven D’Apuzzo will be offering the public a sneak peek during this New Year’s Eve pop-up event starting at $159 per person.

The gathering will begin with a waterfront open bar and light bites under lights strung among a canopy of 30-foot trees, followed by a leisurely stationed dinner on the patio.

Reservations are mandatory and you can get your tickets here.

Fort Lauderdale’s annual Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown

Touted as one of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations in Florida, this event is a free street festival full of fun and excitement for children and adults.

Family activities start at 4:30 p.m. and live music presented by Big City Dogs starts at 5:30 p.m. while, starting at 9:30 p.m., Jaunabe is set to perform until the countdown begins and afterward until 1 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Captain’s Ball presented by The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale is hosting a New Year’s Eve event set to start at 6 p.m., Saturday.

Dressing as your favorite pirate is encouraged.

Entry before 10 p.m. starts at $35 and after that entry will cost $50. For more information, click here.

New Year’s Eve View at La Playa’s rooftop

If you are still trying to plan a last-minute get-together for the New Year, give La Playa a shot.

The day club still has reservations available for Saturday night at $20.23. For more information, click here.

NYE at The Roof

The Tin Roof in downtown Delray Beach begins early at 11 a.m., with an all-you-can-eat-and-drink brunch featuring DJ Michael London. Then at 3 p.m., live music starts with three different artists on their own stage.

This event ends at 4 a.m. and tickets start at $50. Click here for more information.

Spend New Year’s Eve with DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s DAER Nightclub will be having a celebration with the former Miami Heat star’s alter ego, DJ Diesel.

Starting at 9 p.m., the tickets to this event start at $150. Visit Hard Rock’s website for more information.

Roxanne’s Liquor Bar & Kitchen presents: The Final Countdown

Fort Lauderdale’s trashy dive bar is hosting an event for the new year starting at 5 p.m.

Admission is free. You can click here to visit their Facebook page.

A New Year’s Eve Celebration Featuring Cowboy Mouth

The Funky Biscuit is holding an event for the New Orleans-based, roots-rock rabble-rousers band, Cowboy Mouth.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $50. To purchase tickets, click here.

Noon Year’s Eve

This one is for the adults with children.

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach will be holding an event with live music, science demonstrations, DIY confetti poppers and an NYE toast at noon with dry ice apple cider starting at 10 a.m.

Admission starts at $20.95 for adults and $16.95 for children ages three to 12.

Click here for more information.

Another early celebration is set to take place at The Museum of Discovery & Science in Fort Lauderdale starting at 10 a.m. with immersive science activities, music, and the crafting of festive party gear to prepare for the ball drop at noon.

This event is free with museum admission which costs $27 for adults and $22 for children. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Babies & Ballers NYE Family Affair

Another event for children is taking place at the Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The affair will have a mini red-carpet arrival, a special children’s dinner menu, a balloon drop and a sparkling cider toast at 8 p.m.

To attend this event, you must purchase a ticket ($25) for each child 2 years of age and older. Click here to purchase your ticket to this event.

New Year’s Day Brunch

On Sunday, Prezzo locations in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens will launch a new $39 Bottomless Brunch.

The restaurants will offer unlimited servings from a menu of 18 small plates in a two-hour seating.

The menu includes Crème Brulee French Toast Bake; Candied Nueske Bacon; Bacon, Egg and Cheese Slider; Sausage and Peppers Skillet; and Caprese Avocado Toast.

For $20, you can do the Bottomless Sips menu, a mix and match of Prosecco Zero, mimosas, bellinis, Aperol Spritz and Prezzo’s signature Bloody Mary.

Click here for more information.

