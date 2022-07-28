FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large military ship has docked in South Florida.

The massive vessel carries supplies such as vehicles, aircraft, combat gear and most importantly, servicemen.

The ship will be officially commissioned on Saturday and will then be ready for any mission.

The warship weighs 7,000 tons and sits 12 stories high above the water.

It will be used to transport marines, equipment, supplies and will go on missions, including humanitarian efforts to provide aid.

This warship will be the first one to be named after the City of Fort Lauderdale because of the Navy’s historic ties to the city.

Late retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Charles “Chuck” Black is credited with the naming of the ship, who made this decade-long effort a reality.

“I don’t think I’ve felt more welcomed in any city that I’ve been in,” said Capt. James Quaresimo, Commanding Officer in the U.S. Navy. “You walk on the streets here, and there’s a hundred thousand people out there, don’t know you at all, but yet, want to help you out, and it’s just an amazing opportunity when we do go out in town, you can just feel the connection there between us and the city.”

The USS Fort Lauderdale has a fully operational hospital on board with 24 beds, 6 ICUs and 2 operating rooms. There is also an airport on the back of the vessel.

Around 700 Marines will embark on the warship at a time.

Being on the USS Fort Lauderdale has sentimental meaning for Chief Boatswain’s Mate Tiago Campos who gets to see his hometown honored.

“I grew up here, I went to school here. I’ve been away for 19 years, and just coming back here at the tail end of my career commissioning this, it’s amazing,” he said.

After its commissioning, it will be on its way to Norfolk, Virginia, and then will be ready to be deployed anywhere.

