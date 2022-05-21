CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - As authorities continue to unearth more details about a violent crime spree that left an infant and two other people dead in Broward County, a Coral Springs resident is speaking out about the possible suspect in the case.

Investigators believe the trail of mayhem began Friday at an apartment complex 4100 block of Northwest 88th Avenue. It was here, they said, where the man responsible killed a woman and left her baby boy seriously injured.

Detectives have not identified the killer yet, but court records show 35-year-old Dale Spidle, who resides at the complex, was booked into the Broward County Jail and faces charges of murder, burglary and fleeing the scenes of multiple accidents.

Saturday afternoon, neighbor Diane Hirschfield said Spidle lives in the same complex.

“I feel very bad for him ’cause his life is over, but I feel very bad for the couple that would lose a child, a baby,” she said.

Police said the rampage that followed on Friday afternoon resulted in three separate crashes.

At around 2 p.m., first responders arrived at the scene of a hit-and run along the 8100 block of Wiles Road in Coral Springs.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the Kia that, detectives said, the suspect was driving when he caused a chain-reaction crash and took off.

“The officer did initially made contact with that driver, who then ended up fleeing from that scene,” said Coral Springs Police Deputy Chief Brad McKeone.

Shortly after, police said, the driver of the Kia was involved in a four-car crash collision near Powerline and Sample roads in Coconut Creek.

It was at this scene where, detectives said, the driver of the Kia fatally shot someone, hopped into a white pickup truck, possibly the victim’s, and fled again.

Police the third crash took place near a Walgreens on the 4300 block of Sample Road in Coconut Creek.

After crashing the truck, police said, the driver got out of the truck without any clothes on and took off on foot. After robbing a woman of her necklace in the parking lot of the Walgreens, he was captured at a Shell gas station along the 4700 block of Sample Road.

A woman at the gas station recorded cellphone video of the suspect walking naked before he was taken into custody.

“He’s completely naked, and then I saw he’s out of his mind,” said witness Lorena Sagna.

Paramedics transported the the infant found inside the Coral Springs apartment to Broward Health Medical Center. Police on Saturday confirmed the baby succumbed to his injuries.

Spidle appeared before a judge on Saturday and was officially charged.

Saturday evening, 7News cameras captured Coral Springs Police units at the apartment complex, as they continue to investigate.

