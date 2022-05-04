FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen visiting U.S. Navy sailors visiting South Florida took part in a service project in Fort Lauderdale.

The 30 active duty military troops, who are in the area for Fleet Week, spent part of their Wednesday helping spruce up the South Florida Wildlife Center.

The sailors cleaned up and renovated the center’s shore bird habitats and aviaries.

Among the Navy sailors who took part in the event was Kenneth Nance.

“Everyone gives so much to us for us to be able to be here, that we give it back to them, whether it’s our service to this country or actually coming back to to community,” he said. “They welcomed us here [from] the moment we got here, so it’s only right to give that right back to them, so it means the world to be here for them.”

Fleet Week runs through Sunday.

