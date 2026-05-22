FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some incredible displays from Guinness World Records are now featured at a new museum exhibit in Fort Lauderdale.

The Museum of Discovery & Science unveiled the Science of Guinness World Records Traveling Exhibit, Friday morning.

The latest exhibit invites guests to step into the world of record-breaking feats through hands-on experiences that explore what went into accomplishing some of the world’s greatest achievements.

The exhibit was opened in partnership with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, which also has its own exhibit at the museum.

“There’s a little bit of something for everybody here, and I think it inspires you to think about your own individual talents and how you can use those and really push yourself to new heights,” said Caitlin Stella, the CEO for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Visitors can check out the newest exhibit now until Sept. 7.

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