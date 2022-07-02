HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle along Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old victim was riding his motorcycle when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala, causing him to eject from the bike.

The crash took place along the southbound lanes near the Sheridan Street exit, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 28-year-old driver of the Impala remained at the scene and suffered only minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers temporarily shut down southbound lanes near the scene of the crash while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.