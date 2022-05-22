PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother honored her 4-year-old son on the one-year anniversary of the night when, police said, he was murdered by his father.

Family friends and members of the community came together in Plantation for the emotional event on Saturday.

Ali Kessler said she fought to protect her son Greyson from his abusive father, but her requests were denied.

Kessler said she hopes to prevent another tragedy from happening to another family.

“I really just hope that people become aware of all of the flaws that are in our family court system, and that when a parent says that they’re in danger, that they are believed and that we always put children’s safety first,” she said.

Police said Greyson was shot and killed inside the Fort Lauderdale condominium unit of his father, 47-year-old John Stacey, on May 21, 2021.

Investigators said Stacey then turned the gun on himself.

At Saturday’s memorial, attendees released butterflies in Greyson’s memory.

