Mother of 3 fatally shot in Hollywood apartment complex

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother of three is dead following a shooting at a Hollywood apartment complex.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Washington Street and South 56th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

The victim’s sister Victoria identified her as 31-year-old Carreta Bane.

She said Bane worked as a postal worker and now leaves behind three daughters.

“I just know that I lost a little sister,” Victoria said. “I don’t really know what happened. She got shot, from what I’m being told. I’m not sure if it was an altercation. She got three daughters, and I have to go and explain that mom is not waking up. She’s not gonna be back home.”

The sister went on to say that the subject fled in the victim’s black 2018 Nissan Altima with black tints.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

