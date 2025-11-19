FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale mother accused of sending explicit photos and videos of her 5-year-old daughter faced a judge on Wednesday.

“For a mother to do this to her child, I was in shock,” said Coconut Creek Police Detective Cheri Stabile

According to police, Teyonna Canady exchanged explicit messages and videos of her daughter, who has autism and is nonverbal, with 55-year-old Vincent Parlapiano, who lives in DeLand, north of Orlando.

Detectives say the pair began communicating with each other over the private messaging app, Kik.

“They started their own sexting and all that, and then he brought her into the conversation, he said ‘Would the little one be around,’ and then it just went from there,” said Stabile.

Authorities began investigating their messages after receiving a tip that originated from the app.

After reviewing their messages, police said “there are videos of what appears to be a 5-year-old girl in a shower naked with an adult female” and “other videos of the same 5-year-old girl laying down on what appears to be a couch,” according to the arrest report.

Authorities went on to say messages from the two adults then described several explicit acts.

“There are also pictures of an adult female, wearing a JetBlue t-shirt with a FLL name tag on her person… the adult female is seen getting naked in a video, which appears to be at her job,” the report says.

After executing a search warrant at Canady’s home in Coconut Creek, police say “she admitted to touching her daughter in an inappropriate way to send to (recipient)… because she was bored… she advised she would tell (recipient) that it was ‘hot’ the fact that he wanted to touch her daughter in inappropriate ways.”

Investigators say the recipient of those messages is Parlapiano, who now faces serious charges, including viewing a sexual performance by a minor.

“I can see two adults maybe fantasizing about each other but when you bring a child into that conversation or you actually start filming your daughter or taking pictures of her nude and doing sexual things with her and typing about it, it’s a whole other level, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Stabile.

Parlapiano’s bond was set at $400,000 while Canady remains behind bars with no bond.

