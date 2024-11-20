MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

Margate Police issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert for Haley Blakeslee, Wednesday evening.

According to the MPD, Haley Blakeslee was last seen leaving her residence via the residential surveillance camera around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said Blakeslee was located and safe.

