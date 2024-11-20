MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

Margate Police issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert for Haley Blakeslee, Wednesday evening.

According to the MPD, Haley Blakeslee was last seen leaving her residence via the residential surveillance camera around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said Blakeslee was located and safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox