Miramar to offer vaccinations at Vizcaya Park for residents 50 and older

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Miramar who are 50 and older will have an opportunity to receive their shot at prevention.

The city will open a COVID-19 vaccination site at Vizcaya Park on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment necessary.

Health officials will be administering the Pfizer two-dose shot.

Patients must be 50 years or older and present a valid Florida ID. However, those under 50 may qualify for the shot if they are deemed extremely vulnerable by a medical professional.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

