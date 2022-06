DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial was held to honor heroes of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Family and friends of the fallen gathered Friday evening to remember and show appreciation for the men and women at the Davie district station.

The Florida Highway Patrol paid tribute to 52 fallen troopers, 16 of whom died in the line of duty.

