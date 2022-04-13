NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A convenience store was struck by an out of control driver, and the car ended up inside the business in North Lauderdale.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., to a traffic accident in which a car slammed in through the One Food Stop at 4000 Bailey Road.

Phillipe Marcellus said he heard a loud boom before walking outside of his job and saw shattered glass, metal mangled and witnesses stunned after the vehicle slammed into the convenience store.

“I saw the car and everybody screaming,” said Marcellus. “It looked like the guy was trying to stop, but the car kept going.”

“But then, the next moment, I see the window coming along with whatever was coming through it, and I was trying to get back,” said Fabian Ramirez, who works at the One Food Stop.

Marcellus works at the barber shop next door and said he saw the driver get out of his car.

“He was holding his leg, so hopefully he’s all right,” said Marcellus.

Ramirez said someone who was hanging out outside the store was hurt and had to be taken to the hospital.

He and others spent the rest of the night cleaning up the mess and while repairs will need to be made, he said that he is thankful things didn’t end up worse.

BSO said the man who was taken to the hospital will be OK.

As for the driver who crashed into the store, BSO said he cooperated and stayed on scene.

