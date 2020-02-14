Man says 2 teens robbed him at gunpoint in Hollywood alleyway

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is sharing his story after, he said, two teenage boys robbed him at gunpoint in Hollywood while he was taking a work break.

Henry Mahan said that’s him caught on surveillance video coming face to face with the subjects along the 2000 block of Harrison Street, Thursday afternoon.

“Now they’re pulling guns in the middle of downtown Hollywood at lunchtime,” he said.

Mahan said he walked into the alley near his work for a break. He said he lit up a cigarette and was reading his phone when he saw the duo.

“The two kids came walking up the alley,” he said.

The victim said he didn’t see a firearm at first.

“His friend is coming around the side, like, to corner me in.” said

Mahan said the other subject, seen wearing a dark hoodie, suddenly pulled out a gun.

“I looked up, he had a gun pointed right at me,” he said. “He said, ‘Don’t move,’ and I started moving towards him, and that’s when his friend smacked my phone out of my hand.”

After Mahan was less than cooperative, the teens took his phone and took off.

“You know what? Everything happened as it was supposed to, and I just thank God no one got hurt,” he said.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

