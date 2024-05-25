FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a trailer that was recently stolen next to his Fort Lauderdale business was able to track it down without help from police.

According to surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News, Mike Terango’s 22-foot blue and silver trailer was stolen early this month from a fenced-in yard next to his business, located along the 900 block of Northwest 51st Place.

On Friday, Terango said, found the trailer just a few miles from where it was stolen.

Strangely enough, Terango said, a friend of the man who stole it reached out to let him know where it was so he could collect the $10,000 cash reward the owner was offering.

As of Friday night, no one has been arrested.

