Man rapes woman over massage payment at Oakland Park spa

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an alarming attack that they said began with a payment dispute and ended in a sex crime at a spa in Oakland Park.

Detectives said a man walked into a spa located at 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd. at 4:30 a.m., Monday, inquiring a woman working there about massage services.

They got into a disagreement over the payment, and surveillance footage showed the man pushing the woman, grabbing her and taking her to the backroom inside of the business where, according to BSO, he sexually battered her.

People working at nearby businesses said they’re quite concerned knowing that the man is still out there.

“It’s very scary. I’ve seen a lot of men— I mean, the business that they do is provide services to both men and women, but I do see a lot of men in and out of there all day, every day,” said Shaenicole Stanley, who works next door to the spa, “so it does get scary being that I’m right next to them. I just gotta make sure we’re all safe. I’ll let my staff know what’s going on as well, just to let them know, just to take precaution for anything that could happen.”

BSO describes the man in the surveillance footage as standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, having facial hair. He may have an island accent as well.

If you recognize the man in the video, you’re urged to call BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.