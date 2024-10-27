DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers at a Dania Beach marina provided further details about a man who, fire officials said, was killed when a boat that had just been delivered burst into flames.

Tragedy struck in an instant when, investigators said, the 50-foot vessel exploded at Nautical Ventures Marina & Service Center, located along the 4400 block of Ravenswood Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Cellphone video shared by a witness shows the flames and the thick black smoke that billowed into the air in the middle of rush hour.

“We just heard a loud explosion,” said Cynde Tang, who works nearby, at Island Joe’s Cafe.

“The windows were shaking,” said Danielle Schmergel, who also works nearby, at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse.

“It was pretty intense. It was honestly the loudest thing that I’ve ever heard,” said another woman.

The video captured the aftermath of the deadly blast that, several people told 7News, killed a man who worked at the marina for years

7News spoke to a Nautical Ventures employee who did not want to be identified. He said the man who died was Benjamin, a technician who loved boating

The employee added that Benjamin was from Paraguay. Many said he was a hard worker.

Workers from the marina said Benjamin was refueling the new 50-foot boat when the explosion happened

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane spoke with 7News Friday evening.

“It appears that during the refueling process to ready the boat, there was an ignition source, which caused an explosion,” he said.

The vessel was on a trailer when it ignited, and officials said it was supposed to be presented in an upcoming boat show.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies still surrounded the marina on Saturday.

On Friday, dozens of firefighters rushed to extinguish the flames, and paramedics raced to save those hurt.

The four men who survived the blast, all of them employees at the marina, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.