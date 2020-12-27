Man killed, 1 detained after neighbor dispute in Hollywood ends in shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute between several residents of a Hollywood neighborhood ended in gunfire, leaving a man dead and leading police to detain a person of interest.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near North 56th Avenue and Taft Street, Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, witnesses said a dispute among neighbors erupted just before 1:25 p.m.

Area resident Jenny Guzman said she heard a loud noise.

“We were out back, and we heard like a loud bang,” she said.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

Officers have taken one person of interest into custody but have provided no further details, as they attempt to determine what started the argument.

