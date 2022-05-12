FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale that is being investigated as possible road rage has sent a man to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the driver of a dark gray Nissan and the driver of a light gray BMW engaged in a verbal altercation near the intersection of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Second Street, Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses said the argument started as some sort of parking space dispute. They said they heard a loud bang.

Investigators said one shot was fired, striking a man in his 50s.

Witnesses said they came outside to find the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as officers investigated. What appears to be a bullet casing could be seen on the pavement.

Police said the person who fired the weapon has not been taken into custody but did talk to detectives and is being cooperative.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound. His condition remains unknown.

Just before 4 p.m., a tow truck arrived at the scene to remove one of the sedans involved.

The area has been cordoned off by officers, as they continue their investigation.

