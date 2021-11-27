SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was blasted by bullets along Interstate 75 in Southwest Ranches, sending a driver to the hospital, police said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, someone fired several shots into a white, four-door sedan, just before 5 a.m.

Investigators said the 24-year-old victim was struck in the back.

Authorities said the driver was able to drive to a Tom Thumb gas station in the area of Southwest 160th Avenue and Weston Road, also in Southwest Ranches. From there, he called for help.

Area residents were shocked by the violent turn of events.

“That’s just crazy. The fact that he survived and still made it down to the gas station, it’s pretty crazy,” said Nicholas Yanckowitz.

“That’s crazy, especially around here. You never hear stuff like that,” said Kevin Pazmino.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the gas station and transported the victim to Memorial East Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Authorities don’t have a motive or suspect description, making it a little unnerving for people who live in the area.

“Would never cross my mind as something that would happen around here,” said Yanckowitz

“Check your surroundings, be careful,” said Pazmino.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

