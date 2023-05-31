TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a lightning scare in Tamarac.

A man was transported to the hospital after he was struck by lightning while he was walking to his car, Tuesday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene.

The 31-year-old was transported to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

No one else was injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.